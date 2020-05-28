Irene Souris Hillbrick
Hillbrick, Irene Souris (nee Carahalios) welcomed home on May 26, 2020 by her late siblings James and Michael Carahalios, Sylvia Folias, Helen Pappas and Mary Bardundiotis, preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, John G. Souris of Cleveland, Ohio; and her husband Lindsay Hillbrick of Perth, Australia, married 16 years. She is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and nephews. She was cared for by professionals at Garden View Care Center. Contributions may be made to the charity of choice. Services: A private service will be provided by Bopp Funeral Chapel and Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Burial in Cleveland, Ohio. www.boppchapel.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 28, 2020.
