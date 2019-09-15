Irene W. Roberts

  • "So sorry to hear about Aunt Irene. I have been thank about..."
    - John and Joan Matthews
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Roberts, Irene W.

In God's Hands on September 11, 2019. Wife of the late Wallace K. Roberts; dear mother of William (Phyllis), Walter (Marlene), Brenda (Don) Faulkner, Beverly Arthur, Stanley, Shelley (Debbie), Wallace, Jr. (Sharon) & Kenny (Theresa); dear grandmother, great- grandmother, great-great grandmother; our aunt, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart/.

Services: Visitation Tuesday 10:30 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
