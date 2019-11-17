|
|
Woolverton, Irene Wilma
(nee Niemeyer), born November 9, 1920, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 4 days after her 99th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Martin C. Woolverton; dear daughter of the late Ernest and Irene Niemeyer; loving mother of Nancy Woolverton, JoAnn (the late Paul) Werner and Susan (John) Schreiner; dearest grandmother of David (Antonia) Werner, Jason (Melissa) Werner, Peggy (David) Schnordthorst and Elizabeth (Kurt) Boemler. Dear great-grandmother to Henry, Theo, Liam, Norah, Melody, Katherina and Brianna; loving sister to Frances (Norman) Kight, the late Marion (Arthur) Jost and the late "sister" Juanita (Clarence) Green; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, November 18, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Covenant UMC, 900 Bellerive Blvd., 63111 appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 2-5 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019