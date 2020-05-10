Or Copy this URL to Share

Zierenberg, Irene (nee Newcomb), Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Zierenberg; dear mother of Irene (Steve) Akers, Dolly (Steve) Thompson, Molly Hileman, William (Melinda) Zierenberg; Casper (Debbie) Zierenberg, Susan Zierenberg (Michael Friend) and the late Charles (Deanna Kay) Zierenberg, Russell (survived by Donna) Zierenberg and Alvin (Debbie) Zierenberg; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Thursday, May 21, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 3-9 p.m.



