Johnston, Iris C.

(nee Morton), passed peacefully at home, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 87. Loving mother of Steve Johnston, Kent Johnston, and Lisa Roof; Grandmother of Tim Roof and Mike Roof; Sister of Don Morton; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: A private service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.