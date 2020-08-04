1/1
Iris Jane Hoffmeister
Hoffmeister, Iris Jane

(nee Clark), went to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Harold Dean Hoffmeister; dear mother of Sandra, Douglas, and the late Gregory; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Iris was a retired pharmacy tech.

Services: Due to COVID

restrictions, all services will be private under the direction of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. Private Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Evelyn's Hospice House or Bible Study Fellowship. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
