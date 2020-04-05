Farina, Irma

(nee' Cracco), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Irma was the beloved wife of 58 years to the late Aldo Phillip Farina; daughter of the late Maria (nee' Branca) and the late Vito Cracco; dear mother of Steven Phillip Farina (Mary Beth) and Michael David Farina; dear grandmother of Michael Steven Farina and Steven Paul Farina; dear sister of the late Netta Re (Perotti), the late Charles Perotti, and the late Stella (Longoni) Cracco; dear sister-in-law of the late Angelo Longoni and Ray Farina; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and a friend to many in her lifetime.

Services: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill or Backstoppers are greatly appreciated by the family. Family served by Calcaterra Funeral Home.