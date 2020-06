Beseda, Irmgard "Irma"

(nee Braun) Thursday, June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Beseda; dear mother of Cindy (Mike) Royal; dear grandmother of Angela (Kurt Romeiser) Royal and Matthew (Jennifer) Royal; dear great-grandmother of Cynthia.

Services: Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be private. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.