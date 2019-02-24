|
|
Schmidt, Irvin J. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. Schmidt (nee Witte); loving father of Doris (Craig) Newport, Gary (Jane) Schmidt, Debbie (Mike) Walkenbach, Pat (Dave) Oppelt and Dave Schmidt. Our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Wednesday, February 27, 9:15 a.m. to St. Andrew Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019