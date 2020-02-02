St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Irvin T. Walkenbach

Irvin T. Walkenbach Obituary

Walkenbach, Irvin T.

Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Brayton and the late Jacqueline Walkenbach; loving father of John (Pamn), Kenneth (Beverly) and Steven (Pam) Walkenbach, Patricia (Paul) Masidonski and Kimberly (John) Novak; our dear Pops, brother, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, February 3. 4-8 p.m., with funeral service Tuesday, February 4, at 10:30am. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Ronald McDonald House appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
