Walkenbach, Irvin T.
Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Brayton and the late Jacqueline Walkenbach; loving father of John (Pamn), Kenneth (Beverly) and Steven (Pam) Walkenbach, Patricia (Paul) Masidonski and Kimberly (John) Novak; our dear Pops, brother, uncle and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, February 3. 4-8 p.m., with funeral service Tuesday, February 4, at 10:30am. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Ronald McDonald House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020