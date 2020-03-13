Irvin W. Schurwan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irvin W. Schurwan.
Service Information
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
7456 Manchester Rd
Maplewood, MO
63143
(314)-781-1115
Obituary
Send Flowers

Schurwan, Irvin W.

Beloved husband of the late Mary Schurwan (nee Wilsey); loving father of Bill (Peggy) Schurwan, Bonnie (the late Joe) Boyd, Connie Miller, Kathy Schurwan, Rick Schurwan, & Cindy (Dan ) Tressler; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle & friend to many.

He was a 30yr. member of the St. Louis Fire Dept., and he's also in the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame.

Services: Funeral Mon 3/16/20 10:00am at Jay B. Smith, Maplewood Chapel, 7456 Manchester. Interment Laurel Hill Cem. Vis. Sun. 3-7pm. Memorials to Backstoppers.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.