Schurwan, Irvin W.

Beloved husband of the late Mary Schurwan (nee Wilsey); loving father of Bill (Peggy) Schurwan, Bonnie (the late Joe) Boyd, Connie Miller, Kathy Schurwan, Rick Schurwan, & Cindy (Dan ) Tressler; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle & friend to many.

He was a 30yr. member of the St. Louis Fire Dept., and he's also in the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame.

Services: Funeral Mon 3/16/20 10:00am at Jay B. Smith, Maplewood Chapel, 7456 Manchester. Interment Laurel Hill Cem. Vis. Sun. 3-7pm. Memorials to Backstoppers.