Miroff, Irwin A. Irv Asleep in Jesus, Mon., May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Roseann A. Miroff (nee Calcaterra) for over 43 years; dearest father of Sheri (James) McCrimmon, Scott Miroff (fiancée Pamela Laurie), Dana Benjamin, Rachelle Shelly Miroff (fiancé Matt Whittington) and Joanne Miroff (Donnie Robbins); loving grandfather of Jackie (Kris) Lasnik, Katy (Pat) Schoeneker, Kacey, Nicole and Telulah Miroff, Brandon and Mikayla Benjamin, Jordan Kernebeck, Collin Whittington, Mackenzie Lamkins and the late Ian McCrimmon and Infant Tessa Benjamin; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sat., May 11 from 3-5 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 8, 2019