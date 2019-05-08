St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Irwin A. "Irv" Miroff

Miroff, Irwin A. Irv Asleep in Jesus, Mon., May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Roseann A. Miroff (nee Calcaterra) for over 43 years; dearest father of Sheri (James) McCrimmon, Scott Miroff (fiancée Pamela Laurie), Dana Benjamin, Rachelle Shelly Miroff (fiancé Matt Whittington) and Joanne Miroff (Donnie Robbins); loving grandfather of Jackie (Kris) Lasnik, Katy (Pat) Schoeneker, Kacey, Nicole and Telulah Miroff, Brandon and Mikayla Benjamin, Jordan Kernebeck, Collin Whittington, Mackenzie Lamkins and the late Ian McCrimmon and Infant Tessa Benjamin; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sat., May 11 from 3-5 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 8, 2019
