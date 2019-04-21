Finkelstein, Isabelle April 19, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Jack Finkelstein; dear mother and mother-in-law of Karen Polishuk (Ronnie), Debbie Woolsey (Bob) and Sandy Finkelstein (Stefi); dear grandmother of Ashley Demoff, Michael and Ryan Woolsey, Logan (Christina) and Dustin (Nicole) Finkelstein; dear great-grandmother of 5; dear sister and sister-in-law of Mildred Lapidos (the late Morrie), Ada Balk (the late Jake) and Larry Margulis (Rosalyn); our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Isabelle was a true force in the life of everyone who met her. She owned and operated Isabelle Realty in Creve Coeur for more than 30 years. She will be truly missed. Services: Funeral service Monday, April 22nd, 1:00 p.m. at the New Mt. Sinai Mausoleum, 8430 Gravois. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road, 63141 or the , 9370 Olive Blvd, 63132. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle Finkelstein.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
(314) 361-0622
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019