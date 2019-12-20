|
|
Arant, Iva
May 14, 2019, (nee Cardwell) of Saint Louis, Missouri passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 85. Iva was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ethel Cardwell, and her husband Norman Reed Arant; devoted mother to Gregory Arant and Karen (Paul) Kanyuck; devoted grandmother to Ricky, Matthew, Ryan, Kyle, Christopher (Amanda), and Brandon; devoted great-grandmother.
Services: The family is being serviced by KUTIS FUNERAL HOME.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11 a.m. at KUTIS FUNERAL HOME, Affton, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019