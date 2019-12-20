St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Iva Arant

Iva Arant Obituary

Arant, Iva

May 14, 2019, (nee Cardwell) of Saint Louis, Missouri passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 85. Iva was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ethel Cardwell, and her husband Norman Reed Arant; devoted mother to Gregory Arant and Karen (Paul) Kanyuck; devoted grandmother to Ricky, Matthew, Ryan, Kyle, Christopher (Amanda), and Brandon; devoted great-grandmother.

Services: The family is being serviced by KUTIS FUNERAL HOME.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11 a.m. at KUTIS FUNERAL HOME, Affton, MO.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
