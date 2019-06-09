J. Alan "Mac" MacDoniels

Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
The Carousel House at Faust Park
15189 Olive Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO
Obituary
MacDoniels, J. Alan Mac passed away Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving husband to Winifred MacDoniels (nee Niehaus); beloved father of Scott (Patti) MacDoniels and Leslie (Sam) King; dear grandfather of Amy (Chris) Rhodes, Greg (Shelby) MacDoniels, Jeff Heilman and Chase (Chelsea) Heilman; greatgrandfather of Daniel Rhodes, Patrick Rhodes, Jack MacDoniels, Joey MacDoniels, Hannah Heilman and Haven Heilman. Son of the late Joseph Izan and Estella MacDoniels; brother of Joe (Tommye) MacDoniels and Betty (Bob) Olderog; loving uncle, cousin and friend to many. Mac retired in 1982 as Chief of Federal Probation and Parole for the Eastern District of Missouri. Services: Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14th at The Carousel House at Faust Park, 15189 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Culver-Stockton College; Advancement Office; One College Hill; Canton, MO 63435. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
