MacDoniels, J. Alan Mac passed away Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving husband to Winifred MacDoniels (nee Niehaus); beloved father of Scott (Patti) MacDoniels and Leslie (Sam) King; dear grandfather of Amy (Chris) Rhodes, Greg (Shelby) MacDoniels, Jeff Heilman and Chase (Chelsea) Heilman; greatgrandfather of Daniel Rhodes, Patrick Rhodes, Jack MacDoniels, Joey MacDoniels, Hannah Heilman and Haven Heilman. Son of the late Joseph Izan and Estella MacDoniels; brother of Joe (Tommye) MacDoniels and Betty (Bob) Olderog; loving uncle, cousin and friend to many. Mac retired in 1982 as Chief of Federal Probation and Parole for the Eastern District of Missouri. Services: Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14th at The Carousel House at Faust Park, 15189 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Culver-Stockton College; Advancement Office; One College Hill; Canton, MO 63435. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019