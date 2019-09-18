St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
J. Allen Brinkmeyer


1926 - 2019
J. Allen Brinkmeyer Obituary

Brinkmeyer, J. Allen

of Washington. July 12, 1926-September 16, 2019. Husband of the late Meredith Ann Bultman Brinkmeyer; father of David Allen Brinkmeyer and Nancy Lynn (Dr. Roy) Cook; grandfather of Erich Allen Brinkmeyer and J.S. Cook.

Post-war attended Washington University. Founded Clayton Plumbing Co. in 1949. Two-term City of Clayton Health Dept. Chairman.

Services: Funeral Fri. Sept. 20, 1:30 pm at Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood with visitation at 1 p.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sunshine Mission, St. Louis.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
