|
|
Brinkmeyer, J. Allen
of Washington. July 12, 1926-September 16, 2019. Husband of the late Meredith Ann Bultman Brinkmeyer; father of David Allen Brinkmeyer and Nancy Lynn (Dr. Roy) Cook; grandfather of Erich Allen Brinkmeyer and J.S. Cook.
Post-war attended Washington University. Founded Clayton Plumbing Co. in 1949. Two-term City of Clayton Health Dept. Chairman.
Services: Funeral Fri. Sept. 20, 1:30 pm at Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood with visitation at 1 p.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sunshine Mission, St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019