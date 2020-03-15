Rev. Dr. J. Bruce Melton

St. Charles Funeral Home
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO
63301
(636)-940-1000
Obituary
Melton, Rev. Dr. J. Bruce

former St. Louis pastor for 23 years, died Tuesday, 3-10-20 at home. He was 92 and lived in retirement with his wife in St. Charles. Melton was a pastor for 9 years at Glendale Presbyterian, Glendale ('58-'67) and 14 years at Christ Presbyterian, Moline Acres ('67-'81). He retired in '93 as Pastor Emeritus of the Arcadia Avenue Presbyterian Church, Peoria, IL.

He was married to Frances J. Nekuda for 69 years. She survives, along with a daughter, Jeanie Meyer (Mel) of St. Peters, MO; 2 sons, the Rev. Richard B. Melton (Ruth) of Knoxville, TN, and Geoffrey R. Melton (Colleen) of Manchester, MO; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. , Please call 636-940-1000 or Visit Baue.com. In lieu of flowersmemorial contributions to Dardenne Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund. Visit Baue.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
