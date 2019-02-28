Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Gerald "Jerry" Hofer. View Sign

Hofer, J. Gerald Jerry passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 81, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Jerry unexpectedly experienced a stroke and passed away due to complications. Son of the late John J. and Estelle (Sherman) Hofer; beloved husband of Carol L. (Huber) Hofer for 58 years; father of Thomas G. (Janine) Hofer and Patricia A. (John) Holman; proud Papa of Lily, Evan and Claire Hofer, and Andrew, Patrick and Michael Holman; brother of the late James (Beth) Hofer. Dear brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Jerry was a graduate of St. Louis University High (SLUH) Class of 1955 and received his Chemical Engineering B.S. from Missouri School of Mines (now Missouri S&T) Class of 1959 and a brother in the Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity. He retired from Laclede Gas Company as Vice President of Operations with 37 years of service. Jerry enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks with Carol, family and friends, boating and especially fishing. He had an avid hobby of genealogy and traced Carol's and his family ancestry as far back as the 1600s, and found relatives in Germany and Ireland by knocking on doors. But most of all, he dearly loved his family and being with them, especially his children and grandchildren, and was so proud of their accomplishments. Services: Memorial Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his high school, St. Louis University High (SLUH), 4970 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation at the church Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at





