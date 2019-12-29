Glossip, J. Michelle

60, passed peacefully in her sleep December 20, 2019. Born February 5, 1959, in Kansas City, MO, to the late John and Juanita (nee Casey) Glossip. She leaves behind her husband of 15 years, Henry M. Mitchell; brother, Mike Glossip; her Crestpoint family; countless friends and colleagues in the worldwide ophthalmic community.

Michelle graduated Webster University, continuing her

education through Harvard

Business School. She entered the ophthalmic field in 1979 working for Storz Instruments. During her 15 years with Storz, she progessed to Director of International New Business, starting new locations throughout the world.

In 1994, Terry Waldock, owner, Duckworth & Kent (Great Britain) approached Michelle with the idea of bringing titanium ophthalmic instruments to the Americas, thus forming Duckworth & Kent USA. On February 1, 2008, Duckworth & Kent USA transitioned to Crestpoint Management, a Certified Woman Owned Small Business located in Crestwood, MO.

Under Michelle's ownership, Crestpoint grew as an exclusive USA distributor of premium ophthalmic instruments with manufacturers from the USA, Great Britain, Germany and Japan.

Through the years, she worked with many surgeons, developing over 1,000 handheld eye instruments. Michelle never wavered in her passion for restoring sight and worked with ORBIS International, donating time and resources to continue her legacy of restoring sight throughout the world.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Michelle's name to: ORBIS International, 520 8th Ave., 12th Floor, New York, NY 10018 USA or www.orbis.org.