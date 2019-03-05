Miller, J. Richard Dick passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, at his home in Alton, IL, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Deborah, three children and nine grandchildren. In 1970 he began the Marcal Rope and Rigging Company in Alton which he ran for the next 48 years. He was President of AGC-Suppliers of St. Louis and was a charter member of Associated Wire Rope Fabricators. Services: Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, IL. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Alton, IL. Online guestbook and information www.gentfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Richard "Dick" Miller.
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019