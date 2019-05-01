Jack A. Levison

Levison, Jack A. April 28, 2019, age 89; beloved father and father-in-law of Ross Levison (fiancée Miss Tony Todd) and JoHanna Levison Kittner (Robert); former husband of Claudia Levison Morcus; partner of Ilse Shaiper; grandfather of Jonah Roy and Jett Roy; dear uncle and friend. Services: Funeral service Friday, May 3, 10:00 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road. Interment following at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Alzheimersprevention.org. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 1, 2019
