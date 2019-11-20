Jack Albert Steuterman (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
Steuterman, Jack Albert

the only child of Arnold and Mildred Steuterman, born Jan 13, 1927, passed on to Peace and God's Grace Sunday, Nov 17, 2019 in Cumming, GA. Jack grew up in Richmond Heights, MO. After serving in the US Navy, he earned a BS Civil Engineering (1950) from U of MO at Rolla. He married Marie Surkamp in 1950. She preceded him in death. Their children Ronald (Erika), Jacalyn (Fiance' Steve Fox), Craig (Kim), and Mary (husband Chris Nielsen), along with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren survive. His second wife Jane (Osbourne) Steuterman preceded him in death in 2007. Helen Smith, his companion in Cumming since 2008, also survives.

Jack worked as an estimator, design engineer, & VP business development for Mississippi Valley Structural Steel in Maplewood, (Debron Corp.) He subsequently worked for structural steel companies in Evansville, IN and Williamsport, PA before retiring from Steward Steel Co. in Sikeston, MO. Soon after retiring, he moved to Cumming, GA to be close to his son Craig. Having been an only child, he truly loved his children. Jack enjoyed taking the family fishing at Lake of the Ozarks and Clearwater Lake. He loved baseball, cooking on the grill, and was an excellent gardener. Rose bushes were his favorite thing to plant. Early in family life, he was active in service at Brentwood Congregational Church and St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Later in life, he enjoyed traveling. Services: Family and friends may call at Kriegshauser West, 9450 Olive, on Friday, Nov 22 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Burial and private ceremony at Valhalla Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
