Jack Arthur Mann

Obituary
Mann, Jack Arthur

90, passed Sunday, January 5, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. He leaves his wife of 67 yrs, Corrine (Smith) Mann; son, Mark Mann; daughter, Marcia (Mann) King; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild & many friends.

He was a graduate of Cleveland HS and after a long career retired from Laclede Gas Co. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Services: Memorial visitation 2:30pm Saturday (1/25) at St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ in Mehlville with service to follow at 3:30pm.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
