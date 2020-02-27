|
Digar, Jack D.
Friday, February 14, 2020. Loving husband of the late Jacqueline Ash-Digar; loving son the late William and Alice Digar; loving father of Tina (Brian) Longmore, April (Kevin) Lehmann, Paula and Heather Digar and the late June (surviving Angelo) Trevino; loving step-father of Daniel (Josie) and Michael Ash; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: A memorial service will be held at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, February 29, 12:00 Noon. Interment private.
