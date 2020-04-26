Jack E. Leyes
1931 - 2020
Leyes, Jack E. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn J. Leyes (nee Sylvester); dear father of Timothy (Denise) Leyes and Daniel (Carolyn) Leyes, Cynthia Leyes, Catherine (Stuart) Cummings, Douglas (Kimberly) Leyes and Jacqueline (Shawn) Bergquist; dear grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 9; son of the late Emil O. and Elsie S. Leyes; dear brother of the late Leona Hawkinson; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Mr. Leyes was retired from the United States Army, a member of VFW Post #7106 in Ennis, TX, a member of St. Joseph Parish (Machester), and a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society and Young at Heart Senior Citizen group at St. Joseph's parish. A devoted Chicago Cubs fan. Services: In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent dePaul Society at St. Joseph's Parish (Machester). Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.collierfuneralhome.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
314-298-1212 
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was such a great man.. always had a smile on his face.. and the smile always went thru his eyes. Just like in this photo. what a wonderful family Marilyn and he created (with God's help). Prayers coming your way. Ellen and Bob Staples
Ellen Staples
Friend
Jackie, Shawn, Britt, Annie and Jack,
Thinking of you and all your family. Hold tight to your cherished memories.
Sending hugs
Karen Pink
Karen Pink
Friend
Larry has a lot of good memories of Uncle Jack, playing with him when he was young, seeing him when he was stationed in Germany and the good guy that he was. May he rest in peace.
Larry and Sherry Hawkinson
Family
Im sure he is resting in the arms of God May you have peace. Prayers for you all.
Carolyn Schlebach
Friend
I'll always remember Uncle Jack as one of my favorite uncle. Always a smile on his face and a friendly greeting. Love to Aunt Jo and all of you.
Sandra Sylvester Mikula
Family
To Uncle Jack's Family, Aunt Jo, Tim, Dan, Doug, Cathy, Cindy, and Jackie, My condolences to you and your family, I can still vividly remember the week I spent St. Louis with my cousins and Uncle Jack and Aunt Jo, when I was younger, 14, or 15 years old, I got the great opportunity to help them with the paper route, getting up around 2am -getting the papers, going back to their house, then the fun began, it was like a well oiled machine, they would fold/roll the newspapers a certain way, and then load them into the van or volkswagon (not exactly sure on that part) stacked them high and deep, laid on top of them and off we went, uncle jack would throw a few but, we had a list for the houses and apartment building and we would fly out the back with a bunch of them in tow and start throwing them at the correct addresses, and apartments. sometimes some of the places were dark and i would get out to throw a few and the cousins would be behind a corner to scare the crap out of me. Then we finished, we went back to get the second load. Some of this could be fuzzy because it was 37 years afo or so, but my cousins would remember it because they did it every day and I only helped for a week. lol Also, the best part was listening in on my dad and Uncle Jack talking about all the BUMs the Chicago Cubs had from the sore arm pitchers to the bad trades they made.. What a wonderful it was, which I will cherish the rest of mt life.. Again, my thoughts and prayer to Aunt Jo and my cousins, Uncle Jack and my Dad (Jim Tiemeier) can coach those Cubbies to victories from Heaven now..
Dennis Tiemeier
Family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ferguson Family
Acquaintance
Prayers for all of the family.
GLENDA and Walter Boyd
Friend
