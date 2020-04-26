To Uncle Jack's Family, Aunt Jo, Tim, Dan, Doug, Cathy, Cindy, and Jackie, My condolences to you and your family, I can still vividly remember the week I spent St. Louis with my cousins and Uncle Jack and Aunt Jo, when I was younger, 14, or 15 years old, I got the great opportunity to help them with the paper route, getting up around 2am -getting the papers, going back to their house, then the fun began, it was like a well oiled machine, they would fold/roll the newspapers a certain way, and then load them into the van or volkswagon (not exactly sure on that part) stacked them high and deep, laid on top of them and off we went, uncle jack would throw a few but, we had a list for the houses and apartment building and we would fly out the back with a bunch of them in tow and start throwing them at the correct addresses, and apartments. sometimes some of the places were dark and i would get out to throw a few and the cousins would be behind a corner to scare the crap out of me. Then we finished, we went back to get the second load. Some of this could be fuzzy because it was 37 years afo or so, but my cousins would remember it because they did it every day and I only helped for a week. lol Also, the best part was listening in on my dad and Uncle Jack talking about all the BUMs the Chicago Cubs had from the sore arm pitchers to the bad trades they made.. What a wonderful it was, which I will cherish the rest of mt life.. Again, my thoughts and prayer to Aunt Jo and my cousins, Uncle Jack and my Dad (Jim Tiemeier) can coach those Cubbies to victories from Heaven now..

Dennis Tiemeier

Family