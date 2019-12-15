Jack E. Stoessel

John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Stoessel, Jack E.

Entered into rest on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Shirley S. Stoessel (nee Schumann). Dear father of David (the late Doris) Stoessel, the late Susan Stoessel, Daniel (Joan) Stoessel, Sally (Carl) Gottlieb and Kurt (Jenifer) Stoessel. Our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grand-father, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, great-great uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

A 69 Year master mason member of Algabil-Freedom Lodge #636, Moolah Chanter.

A 69 Year master mason member of Algabil-Freedom Lodge #636, Moolah Chanter.

Memorials to would be appreciated. Masonic Service at 7:00 pm on Monday 12/16.


