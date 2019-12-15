Stoessel, Jack E.

Entered into rest on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Shirley S. Stoessel (nee Schumann). Dear father of David (the late Doris) Stoessel, the late Susan Stoessel, Daniel (Joan) Stoessel, Sally (Carl) Gottlieb and Kurt (Jenifer) Stoessel. Our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grand-father, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, great-great uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

A 69 Year master mason member of Algabil-Freedom Lodge #636, Moolah Chanter.

Services: Visitation Monday 12/16, from 4-8pm. Funeral Tuesday, 12/17 at 10am both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd), Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. Memorials to would be appreciated. Masonic Service at 7:00 pm on Monday 12/16.