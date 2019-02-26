|
Weisenfels, Jack E. passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy H. Weisenfels (nee McNamara); loving father of Catherine Weisenfels, Steven Weisenfels and Julie Licklider; dear grand-father of Michael (Melissa) Licklider; great-grandfather of Spencer and Zachary Kreamalmeyer; brother of the late Bill Weisenfels; brother-inlaw of Suzanne Weisenfels; uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019