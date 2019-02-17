Flagg, Jack 79, February 15, 2019. Visitation Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, P.O Box 248, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Masonic Service Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 7:30 pm at Pitman Funeral Home. Funeral Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 1:00 pm, Living Lord Lutheran Church, Lake Saint Louis MO. Cemetery: Memorial Gardens (at a later date), Poplar Bluff Missouri. www.pitmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019