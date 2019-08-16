|
|
Gardner, Jack H.
Age 85, "Present with the Lord" on August 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth Gardner (nee Tasch); loving father of Cindy (Gerry) Kulage, Steve Gardner and Lori (Norm) Groh; grandfather of Todd and Ryan Kulage, and Lauren and Bryan Gardner. Proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, 65 year member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #36 and a member of Crosspoint Church.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Mon., Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Teen Challenge of St. Louis, or a appreciated. Vis. Sun. 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019