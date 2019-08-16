St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Jack H. Gardner

Gardner, Jack H.

Age 85, "Present with the Lord" on August 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth Gardner (nee Tasch); loving father of Cindy (Gerry) Kulage, Steve Gardner and Lori (Norm) Groh; grandfather of Todd and Ryan Kulage, and Lauren and Bryan Gardner. Proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, 65 year member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #36 and a member of Crosspoint Church.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Mon., Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Teen Challenge of St. Louis, or a appreciated. Vis. Sun. 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
