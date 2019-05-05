St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Tyrer, Jack H. Thursday, May 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Liz Tyrer (nee Neff); loving father of Peggy (Chuck) Fisher and Polly (Joe) Ferraro; dear grandfather of Stephen Fisher, Katie (Kyle) White, Becky Fisher and Maria Ferraro. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Meredith Mert Tyrer, and brothers Gene and Jere Tyrer. Mr. Tyrer spent many years as a self-employed architect, designing several buildings in the local area. Services: Memorial service Monday, May 6, 1 p.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church (10126 E. Watson Rd., 63126). Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Memorial Fund at Southminster Presbyterian church. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
