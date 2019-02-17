|
Rein, Jack J. Asleep in Jesus Saturday, February 9, 2019. Loving husband of Althea Rein; loving father of Dan (Holly), Andy (Lisa), Matt (Tracy), Joe (Lisa), and the late Charles Rein; loving grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 1; dear brother of Diane Passmore; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, February 18, 4-8 p.m. Then to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church on Tuesday, February 19, for visitation from 9 a.m. until service at 10. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wolf Sanctuary appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019