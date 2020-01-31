Teal Sr., Jack Lee

passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Thelma Teal; loving father of Susan Smith and Jack Teal Jr.; loving brother of Ruby Errante and Aline Sullivan; dear brother-in-law of Maxine Naumann and Lamora Hall; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Memorials may be made to in Jack's name.

Services: Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m., Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd.