Jack Lee Teal Sr.

Service Information
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO
63074
(314)-739-1133
Obituary
Teal Sr., Jack Lee

passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Thelma Teal; loving father of Susan Smith and Jack Teal Jr.; loving brother of Ruby Errante and Aline Sullivan; dear brother-in-law of Maxine Naumann and Lamora Hall; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Memorials may be made to in Jack's name.

Services: Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m., Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
Funeral Home Details
