Jordan, Jack M. passed away April 25, 2020, at age 79. Beloved husband of Lois Jordan for 58 years. Beloved father of Jon (Kaylynn) Jordan, Michelle Lin Jordan and Martha (Adam) Meinershagen. Loving grandfather of Joshua Jordan, Jacob (Rachel) Jordan, T. J. Meinershagen, Mason Meinershagen, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. A private family service was held on April 27. After the restrictions are lifted, there will be a public memorial service. Visit ziegenheinfuneralhome.com for information. A service of JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.