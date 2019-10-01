Jack Michael Fearn (2001 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am a volunteer with Furry Friends Recovery. My dog..."
    - Kathy Janson
  • "My son ,Jacob, knew Jack through crew at KHS. Jack was..."
    - Beth Damsgaard-Rodriguez
  • "Christian Roldan will miss his friend. They went through a..."
    - laura ebel
  • "As a teacher at Nipher Middle School, I have know Jack..."
    - Leslen Sanders
  • "Jack played soccer with our son Jason when they were..."
    - Lesley Hoffarth
Service Information
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL
62656
(217)-732-4155
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Obituary
Fearn, Jack Michael

17, passed away at 10:24 a.m. on September 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Jack was born on October 24, 2001 in St. Louis, MO; son of Scott Fearn of St. Louis, MO and Marisa May of St. Louis, MO. He is survived by his parents.

Also surviving Jack are his maternal grandparents: Mark (Marcia) May paternal grandparents: Barry (Vivien) Fearn ; his brother: Sam Fearn of St. Louis, MO; great grandmother: Elizabeth May; step-father: Dale Maxville of St. Louis, MO; step-brother: Wyatt Maxville of St. Louis, MO; five aunts, uncles and many cousins and his girlfriend: Ramina Melikova .

Services: Services for Jack will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial at Elkhart Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to The Jack Fearn Scholarship for Technical Theatre. https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KirkwoodSchoolDistrictR-7/memorial.html?fbclid=IwAR2NOw49ivM2ko78uCQVgXZyLvO3-6O8sSHwT8ip54Yy-4Rk19sbWNHDsqk
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
Funeral Home Details