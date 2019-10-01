Fearn, Jack Michael

17, passed away at 10:24 a.m. on September 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Jack was born on October 24, 2001 in St. Louis, MO; son of Scott Fearn of St. Louis, MO and Marisa May of St. Louis, MO. He is survived by his parents.

Also surviving Jack are his maternal grandparents: Mark (Marcia) May paternal grandparents: Barry (Vivien) Fearn ; his brother: Sam Fearn of St. Louis, MO; great grandmother: Elizabeth May; step-father: Dale Maxville of St. Louis, MO; step-brother: Wyatt Maxville of St. Louis, MO; five aunts, uncles and many cousins and his girlfriend: Ramina Melikova .

Services: Services for Jack will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial at Elkhart Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to The Jack Fearn Scholarship for Technical Theatre. https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KirkwoodSchoolDistrictR-7/memorial.html?fbclid=IwAR2NOw49ivM2ko78uCQVgXZyLvO3-6O8sSHwT8ip54Yy-4Rk19sbWNHDsqk