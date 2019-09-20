Dyer, Jack R.

December 22, 1935 - September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judith (nee Abenroth) Dyer; dear son of the late William and Martha Dyer; dear father of Sean Dyer and Laura Dyer; loving grandfather of Webster Dyer and Barbara Dyer; dear brother of Marshall (Faye) Dyer and Lynn (Bill) Ogden; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Jack Dyer received his B.A. Liberal Arts in 1958 and his MSEd in 1962, both from Southern Illinois Univeristy. He began his career as a high school English teacher in Granite City, Illinois. He was the Public Relations Director from 1975 - 1982 for the St. Louis Public School System, Executive Director of University Relations, Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Director of Media Relations for SIU from 1982 - 2000, In 1995, Jack helped found the "Crab Orchard Review," a renowned national journal of the SIUC Department of English, which awards the annual Jack Dyer Fiction Prize in his honor. His lifetime achievements also included being an editor for SIU Central Publications, McGraw-Hill in St. Louis and New York City. He was a life member of the SIU Alumni Association

Services: Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2301 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104. Memorials appreciated to the Missouri Botanical Garden, the St. Louis Zoo, or the Crab Orchard Review, Southern Illinois University, Department of English, Mail Code 4503, SIUC, Carbondale, IL 62901. McLaughlinfunerals.com