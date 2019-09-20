Jack R. Dyer (1935 - 2019)
McLaughlin Funeral Home
2301 Lafayette Avenue
St. Louis, MO
63104
(314)-771-0717
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McLaughlin Funeral Home
2301 Lafayette Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63104
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
McLaughlin Funeral Home
2301 Lafayette Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63104
Obituary
Dyer, Jack R.

December 22, 1935 - September 17, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Judith (nee Abenroth) Dyer; dear son of the late William and Martha Dyer; dear father of Sean Dyer and Laura Dyer; loving grandfather of Webster Dyer and Barbara Dyer; dear brother of Marshall (Faye) Dyer and Lynn (Bill) Ogden.

Jack received his B.A. Liberal Arts in '58 and his MSEd in'62,from SIU. He began as a high school English teacher in Granite City. He was PR Director from '75 - '82 for the SLPS., Executive Director of University Relations, SIU Carbondale & Director of Media Relations for SIU from '82 - 00, In '95, Jack helped found the "Crab Orchard Review," which awards the annual Jack Dyer Fiction Prize. His was also an editor for SIU Central Publications, McGraw-Hill. Member of the SIU Alumni Association.

Services: Visitation will be held Sat., 9/21/19 from 10:00 A.M. until Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. at McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2301 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
