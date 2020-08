Strosnider, Sr., Jack R.

Went to meet his maker on 8/17/2020, he sends his love to all. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Strosnider (nee Meyers) and the late Rose Winter; father of Kathleen (Jim) Sanders and Jack (Lynn) Strosnider, Jr.; grandfather of Ted (Megan) and Don (Sara) Sanders and Mike (Carol) Strosnider. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Dan Strosnider. Great- grandfather of 8. Proud veteran of WWII in the U.S. Navy.

