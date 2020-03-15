Steele, Jack T. M.D.

Beloved father of Dr. Mark (Ginni) Steele, Dr. Mike (Wreatha) Steele, Dr. Jeff (Leslie) Steele, Dr. John (Liz McMurtrie) Steele and James (Maggie) Steele; loving grandfather of 26; great-grandfather of 3. Survived by the mother of his children, Elizabeth Steele. Preceded in death by his long time companion Kathleen Wierhake, beloved mother of Dan Wierhake (deceased), Betty (Jerry) Seliga, Ginny (Mike) DeBattista, and Mark Wierhake; loving grandmother of 5.

Services: Memorial Service at the St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 15764 Clayton Rd, Ellisville, Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. Due to coronavirus, services may be postponed. Please check Schrader.com for updated information. Interment at St. Martin's Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church.