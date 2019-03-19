|
|
Johnson, Specialist Jackson D. 20 years old, from Hillsboro, MO, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, while deployed with the US Army in Kuwait. He is preceded in death by grandmother Carolyn Johnson, grandfather Mitchell Schwalbert, uncle Donald Johnson, sister Meredith Johnson and best friend Genive Brown. He is survived by parents Jason and April Johnson of Hillsboro, MO, Tonya and Robert Wright of Fayetteville, TN; two siblings Renee Johnson of Hillsboro, MO, and Rebecca Wright of Fayetteville TN; stepsiblings Joshua Wright, Timothy Wright and Jennetta Wright; uncle/ brother James Freeman II of Hillsboro, MO; greatgrandfather Robert Bob Schwalbert of Barnhart, MO; grandparents Dallas Johnson, Jackson, TN, Donald and Francis Shockley of Huntland, TN, Donna Yokley of House Springs, MO, James Freeman of Winchester, TN; niece Ember Isbell, lots of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, best-friend/sister Ashlyn (Brady) Isbell, Nicolas Barks, Ty Smith, his military family and many, many more. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tuesday, March 19, from 4:00 to 8:00pm and on Wednesday, March 20, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 21 at 11:00 pm. Interment with honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019