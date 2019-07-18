St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Jacob C. Weschke

Jacob C. Weschke Obituary
Weschke, Jacob C. Asleep in Jesus, Monday, July 15, 2019. Beloved son of Charles and Suzanne Weschke; loving father of Ariana Weschke; dearest brother of Kassandra (Chris) Weschke Fey and Lauren Weschke; loving uncle of Ada, Henrik and Oscar Fey; cherished grandson of Jerry and Brenda Norris and the late Cleo and Anna Weschke; our dear nephew, great-nephew, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, July 19, 11 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 18, 2019
