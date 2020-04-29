Jacquelin M. Macher
Macher, Jacquelin M. (nee Schulze) of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late William R. Macher; cherished daughter of the late Leslie and Florence Schulze; devoted mother of Leslie Macher, William (Wanda) Macher, and James Macher; loving grandmother of Sarah Macher; treasured great-grandmother of Christopher, Shaun, and Kamilah; dear friend to many. Jacquelin was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Visit Baue.com for more information.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.
