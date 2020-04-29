Macher, Jacquelin M. (nee Schulze) of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late William R. Macher; cherished daughter of the late Leslie and Florence Schulze; devoted mother of Leslie Macher, William (Wanda) Macher, and James Macher; loving grandmother of Sarah Macher; treasured great-grandmother of Christopher, Shaun, and Kamilah; dear friend to many. Jacquelin was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Visit Baue.com for more information.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.