Davila, Jacqueline A.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Davila; loving mother of James R. (Denise), Patti A. Green, Stephen (Colleen) and Daniel J. (Jenni); dear grandmother of Kristopher, Brandi, James, Keanen, Brendan and Derek; dear great-grandmother of Jayden, Lillie and Nikoli; our dear sister-in-law, Godmother, cousin and loving friend. Mrs. Davila was a devout Catholic and long time parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, January 20 from 10 a.m. until service time 12 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020