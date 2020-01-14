St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Jacqueline A. Davila Obituary

Davila, Jacqueline A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Davila; loving mother of James R. (Denise), Patti A. Green, Stephen (Colleen) and Daniel J. (Jenni); dear grandmother of Kristopher, Brandi, James, Keanen, Brendan and Derek; dear great-grandmother of Jayden, Lillie and Nikoli; our dear sister-in-law, Godmother, cousin and loving friend. Mrs. Davila was a devout Catholic and long time parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, January 20 from 10 a.m. until service time 12 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
