Jacqueline Anne "Jackie" Phillips
Phillips, Jacqueline "Jackie" Anne

(nee Wille) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., July 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William George Phillips, dear sister of the late Gordon (Kay) Wille, Maryjo (late George) Thornburgh, Jane (late Dan) Hackett, late Barbara (late Kenneth) Garrett, Judy Jung, Danny Wille, and Trish (Carl) Oliver; dear sister-in-law of the late Mildred, Douglas, Brad (Kathleen), Francis (Ann), Thomas, late Susan (Bill) Burke, late Nancy (Tom) Miller, Edith (late Joseph) Good, and David (Nancy) Phillips; dear aunt, great-aunt, godmother, and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass tentatively planned for Thursday, Sept. 3 at Nazareth Living Center, 2 Nazareth Lane 63129 at 10:30 a.m. Due to the delay because of COVID 19, please confirm these plans at www.k-brothers.com or by calling 314-932-0601. Masses preferred.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Nazareth Living Center
Funeral services provided by
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63144
(314) 962-0601
