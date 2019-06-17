Maritz, Jacqueline Guignon passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019; beloved wife of the late William E. Maritz; loving mother of Robert W. Pommer, III (Virginia) and Laura Pommer Perry (Steven); dear grandmother of Will, Henry and Lucey Pommer, Ted, Willie and Jack Maritz; beloved daughter of the late Paul Conrad Guignon Jr. and Lelia O'Brien Guignon; sister of Patty Robben, Toni Moran, Paul Guignon (Ann) and the late James Guignon; stepmother to W. Stephen Maritz (Jeanne); aunt to eleven and friend to countless others. Services: A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Clayton, Thursday, June 20, at 2 p.m. The interment will follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jacqueline Maritz Thoracic Resident Fund, c/o The Foundation of BarnesJewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive, Suite 140, St. Louis MO 63110. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 17, 2019