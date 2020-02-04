Bond, Jacqueline J.

asleep in Jesus on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill Bond. Dear mother of the late Marilyn Meyer, survived by Michael Shands and Denise Moiser. Loving grandmother of Stacy Bradley, Patrick and Dennis Shands. Our dear great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Feb.6, 10:00 a.m. until time of service 1:00 p.m. (same day) at HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vietnam Veterans of America appreciated. Interment St. John's Cemetery.