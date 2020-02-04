Jacqueline J. Bond

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Obituary
Bond, Jacqueline J.

asleep in Jesus on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill Bond. Dear mother of the late Marilyn Meyer, survived by Michael Shands and Denise Moiser. Loving grandmother of Stacy Bradley, Patrick and Dennis Shands. Our dear great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Feb.6, 10:00 a.m. until time of service 1:00 p.m. (same day) at HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vietnam Veterans of America appreciated. Interment St. John's Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
