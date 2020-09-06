Dunsford, Jacqueline "Jackie" Joan

passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Jackie was a loving and caring mother. She was outgoing and extremely social, enjoying the company of her many friends and family members. She loved meeting new people and was always quick with a laugh. She weathered life's many hardships and setbacks with a positive attitude and her faith. Jackie enjoyed her many gardens, her dogs, and the many outdoor "pets" she befriended over the years, going to the Muny, and most of all she loved to sing and dance.

Jackie is survived by her five children, Richard (Rhea), Mary Losing, Kathleen (Danny) Diehl, Daniel (Mickey) and Patrick (Susan). She is also survived by her five grand-children, Devan, Drew, Caitlyn (Jacob) Bubb, Kyle and Cole, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Hutchens Funeral Home located at 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society of Missouri.