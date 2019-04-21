Hluzek, Jacqueline Joan age 84, of House Springs, Missouri passed to eternal rest Sunday, April 14, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born July 18, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri to Arthur and Theresia (Stenzhorn) Wagner. Jackie is survived by her loving children: Keith (Annette) Hluzek, of Heidelberg, Germany. Also by her grandchildren: Jennifer and Alexis and by her great-granddaughter: Vivian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand. Services: Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri. Service Saturday, May 4, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri, followed by the interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019