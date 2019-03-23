|
|
Tallent, Jacqueline Kay (nee Eccardt), age 72, passed away peacefully on February 27th, 2019 at the beautiful community of St. Louis Altenheim. She was born on December 9th, 1946 in St. Louis, MO to Floyd and Rose Eccardt. She is survived by her children Kevin (Christina) and Mark Reilly, granddaughters Shea, Emma and Jayesa, and siblings Patricia (John) Sieving and Larry (Billie Jo) Eccardt. She is preceded in death by her husband Don C. Tallent and her parents Rose and Floyd. Services: A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. 63123. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in her name can be made to JDRF. Donations can be made online at JDRF Memorial Donation or mailed to: JDRF - Greater Missouri & Southern Illinois Chapter, 1807 Park 270 Dr., Suite 110, St. Louis MO, 63146.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019