St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Tallent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Kay Tallent


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline Kay Tallent Obituary
Tallent, Jacqueline Kay (nee Eccardt), age 72, passed away peacefully on February 27th, 2019 at the beautiful community of St. Louis Altenheim. She was born on December 9th, 1946 in St. Louis, MO to Floyd and Rose Eccardt. She is survived by her children Kevin (Christina) and Mark Reilly, granddaughters Shea, Emma and Jayesa, and siblings Patricia (John) Sieving and Larry (Billie Jo) Eccardt. She is preceded in death by her husband Don C. Tallent and her parents Rose and Floyd. Services: A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. 63123. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in her name can be made to JDRF. Donations can be made online at JDRF Memorial Donation or mailed to: JDRF - Greater Missouri & Southern Illinois Chapter, 1807 Park 270 Dr., Suite 110, St. Louis MO, 63146.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now