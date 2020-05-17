Reis, Jacqueline Liebermann born Sept 4, 1929 to Lucille and Louis Liebermann with brothers Louis, Jr. and Malcolm, of St. Louis. Attended St. Joseph's Academy, American Academy of Dramatic Arts NYC, and Washington University. Married Charles E. Reis, III in 1953. She was a Bridge Life Master, accomplished tennis player, and honored as million-dollar Coldwell Banker agent. She served as a board member for Cardinal Glennon Guild and St. Louis Christmas Carols Assoc, and active volunteer at her children's schools. Jackie and late husband Charley survived by children and spouses: Mary Bussmann Lloyd (Fredrick and late Mark Bussmann) of Palo Alto, CA; Chad Reis (Constance) of Ladue; and Lucy Dathan (Matthew), of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandmother to Charles and Margaret Bussmann; Martha and Lucy Reis; and William, Alexander, and Beatrice Dathan. Predeceased by parents and brothers, leaving behind many adoring relatives. Jacqueline died peacefully May 13. Her spirit of life is in us all! Thanks to Cedarhurst of Des Peres staff for their warmth and care. Services: A Memorial service will be at a later date due to COVID-19. Donations to Cardinal Glennon Guild: https://8008.thankyou4caring.org/page.aspx?pid=298 Or St. Louis Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/greatermissouri Online condolences may be made at https://www.boppchapel.com/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.