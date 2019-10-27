|
|
Hines, Jacqueline M.
(nee Arthur) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Hines; loving mother of Kim (Craig Merrifield) Bliss, Michael (Angela) and Matthew (Jami Rees) Hines; adoring grandmother of Sara, Jakob, Connor, Nathan and Cole; dear sister of Pete, Bonnie, Buzz, Robert and Donald; dear former mother-in-law of Bob Bliss and Jenna Miano; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and cousin. Jackie was a generous, caring and loving person and a friend to all.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., Oct. 31, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Int. Lakewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Evelyn's Hospice House or appreciated. Visitation Wed. 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019