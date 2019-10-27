St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Jacqueline M. Hines

Jacqueline M. Hines Obituary

Hines, Jacqueline M.

(nee Arthur) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Hines; loving mother of Kim (Craig Merrifield) Bliss, Michael (Angela) and Matthew (Jami Rees) Hines; adoring grandmother of Sara, Jakob, Connor, Nathan and Cole; dear sister of Pete, Bonnie, Buzz, Robert and Donald; dear former mother-in-law of Bob Bliss and Jenna Miano; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and cousin. Jackie was a generous, caring and loving person and a friend to all.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., Oct. 31, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Int. Lakewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Evelyn's Hospice House or appreciated. Visitation Wed. 5-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
